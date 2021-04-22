JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $2,575.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GOOG. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,342.42.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,293.29 on Monday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,232.20 and a 52-week high of $2,318.45. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,134.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,877.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $5,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

