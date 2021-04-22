JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 715.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,138 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $3,866,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,719 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.94. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSII. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

