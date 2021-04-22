JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $82.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.88.

PLNT opened at $86.59 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,237.18, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. On average, analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427 over the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 35,576 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 578,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,890,000 after acquiring an additional 74,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 37,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

