JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Trading Down 3.6%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) was down 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.86 and last traded at $30.86. Approximately 514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JSCPY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JSR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised JSR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.61.

JSR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JSCPY)

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

