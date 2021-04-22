Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Shares Up 15.3%

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) shares were up 15.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $18.05. Approximately 257 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24.

Jumbo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JUMSY)

Jumbo SA engages in the retail of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 80 stores, including 52 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 14 stores in Romania.

