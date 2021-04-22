JUST Price Reaches $0.0936 on Exchanges (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One JUST coin can now be purchased for $0.0936 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, JUST has traded down 44.4% against the dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $211.65 million and approximately $395.17 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00059774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.66 or 0.00280064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003618 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00025645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $490.50 or 0.00983621 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,937.29 or 1.00140561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $311.40 or 0.00624457 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

