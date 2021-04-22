Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $275.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.44.

NYSE KSU opened at $297.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $122.35 and a 52 week high of $299.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,442,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $79,791,000. Interval Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 374,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,486,000 after purchasing an additional 244,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6,349.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 230,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,957,000 after buying an additional 226,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

