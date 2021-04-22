KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $562.59 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will post sales of $562.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $607.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $526.00 million. KAR Auction Services posted sales of $645.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.66 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KAR shares. Truist cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,284,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,838,000 after purchasing an additional 473,832 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,542,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,140,000 after acquiring an additional 948,727 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 415.4% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,768,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,969 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,477,000 after acquiring an additional 39,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,796,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,050,000 after acquiring an additional 98,611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KAR traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $15.20. 1,421,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

