Kathleen R. Mcclure Sells 4,500 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ACN opened at $290.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.24 and its 200-day moving average is $252.84. The company has a market capitalization of $184.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $291.15.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

