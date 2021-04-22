Kava.io Price Down 33.8% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Kava.io has a total market cap of $266.28 million and $66.32 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for about $4.55 or 0.00008738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kava.io has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00047374 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00322537 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009403 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00023685 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005952 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 120,971,927 coins and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

