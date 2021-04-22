Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Kazia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ KZIA opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. Kazia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $15.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.84% of Kazia Therapeutics worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

