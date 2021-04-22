KBR (NYSE:KBR) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price objective upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

NYSE:KBR opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -159.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KBR has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $40.39.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in KBR by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in KBR by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 172,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in KBR by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 183,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

