Keep3rV1 Price Up 16.8% Over Last Week (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $62.39 million and approximately $11.10 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $311.96 or 0.00571587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00073559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00020402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.93 or 0.00745586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00097011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,563.77 or 0.08361921 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00051332 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

