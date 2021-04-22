Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Director David John Wilson Acquires 501,000 Shares of Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Director David John Wilson purchased 501,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$1,202,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,927,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,025,496.

David John Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, David John Wilson acquired 40,200 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,952.00.

Shares of TSE KEL opened at C$2.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$467.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.12. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.10 and a 52 week high of C$3.19.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$41.96 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.29.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

