Kemper (KMPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, analysts expect Kemper to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KMPR opened at $83.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.83. Kemper has a 1 year low of $54.41 and a 1 year high of $85.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,236. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

