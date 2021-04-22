Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €730.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €635.00 ($747.06) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €636.00 ($748.24) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($823.53) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €636.15 ($748.42).

Shares of KER opened at €652.20 ($767.29) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €591.58 and its 200-day moving average is €573.48. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

