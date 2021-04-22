Kewpie (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Kewpie Co. (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.41 and last traded at $46.41. 287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.19.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.92.

About Kewpie (OTCMKTS:KWPCY)

Kewpie Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing, wholesaling, transporting, and warehousing of food products in Japan and internationally. It offers condiments, including mayonnaise and dressings, and vinegar; egg products, such as liquid eggs, frozen eggs, dried eggs, and egg spreads, thick omelets; and delicatessen products comprising salads and delicatessen foods, and packaged salads.

