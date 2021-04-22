KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital began coverage on Denbury in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $39.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Denbury has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.63.

NYSE DEN opened at $49.05 on Monday. Denbury has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.46 and a beta of 4.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Denbury will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter worth about $734,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

