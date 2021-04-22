KeyCorp Raises Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $50.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OLN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Olin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Olin from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Olin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Olin has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Get Olin alerts:

OLN opened at $41.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average is $26.86. Olin has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $43.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $41,772,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Olin by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after buying an additional 240,967 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Olin by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 959,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 103,553 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Olin by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 298,889 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.