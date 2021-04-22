KeyCorp Weighs in on PDC Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $278.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.83 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PDCE. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of PDCE opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.04. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 615.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000.

In other news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,355.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $617,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

