KeyCorp Weighs in on SEMrush Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SEMrush in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SEMrush’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SEMR. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of SEMR opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. SEMrush has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $18.12.

In related news, Director Roman Simonov purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

