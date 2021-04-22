Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.95 Million

Brokerages expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to post sales of $265.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $242.92 million and the highest is $287.50 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $289.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,422,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,675,000 after buying an additional 40,385 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 13,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 459,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,610,000 after buying an additional 137,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM stock remained flat at $$20.18 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,835. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 46.26%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

