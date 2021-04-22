Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) PT Raised to $19.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price objective boosted by analysts at TD Securities from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 881,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,665,908. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 215,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

