Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 333.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $17.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

