Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

KGSPY stock opened at $95.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.11. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $99.25.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

