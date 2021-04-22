KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $341.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KLA is driven by a strong process control market, revenue diversification and customer acceptance of key products. Moreover, growing Foundry and Logic investments remain major positives. Additionally, enhanced wafer cleanliness and geometry specifications in the bare wafer market are driving demand for the company’s wafer products. Also the strengthening memory market is a tailwind. Furthermore, high exposure to 5G infrastructure and the smartphone market is another positive. Markedly, transition to advanced nodes and the insertion of EUV lithography are expected to drive growth in the near future. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic remain concerns. Further, sluggishness across PCB, Display and component inspection remains an overhang for the company.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $331.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $147.54 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that KLA will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

