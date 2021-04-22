Kleros Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.59 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, Kleros has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $105.91 million and $5.59 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00024722 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $848.56 or 0.01545801 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 608,121,784 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

