Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $5.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

KNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KCG upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday. Knight Equity raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,976 in the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 14,319 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 49.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 427,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after buying an additional 141,267 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

KNX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.69. The company had a trading volume of 56,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $50.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

