Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Earns Neutral Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KNX. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KCG raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.70.

KNX opened at $46.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $50.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,600 shares of company stock worth $9,882,976. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 75,061 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 374,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 172,366 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 312,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after acquiring an additional 18,669 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 110,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,716 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

