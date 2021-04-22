Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of +28% (implying $194.8 million), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $194.35 million.

NYSE KN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 496,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,725. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -522.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Knowles will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KN shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Knowles from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna lowered Knowles from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $734,074.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,929 shares of company stock valued at $974,748 in the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

