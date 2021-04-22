Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $64.70 and last traded at $64.70, with a volume of 4415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.05.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 69.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.51.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

