Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

KRNT traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,845. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.84. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $27.95 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -647.38 and a beta of 1.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $72.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

