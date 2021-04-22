Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

KRNT has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

KRNT stock opened at $102.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -642.81 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.65.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

