KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of KSRYY stock opened at $29.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06. KOSÉ has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $35.49.

KOSÉ Company Profile

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

