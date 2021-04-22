Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Shares Down 3.3%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS)’s share price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 181.20 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 177 ($2.31). 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 6,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183 ($2.39).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £721.88 million and a P/E ratio of -2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 485.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 224.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 169.26.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

