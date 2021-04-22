Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) PT Raised to $300.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $280.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.18.

Shares of LH opened at $261.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $150.64 and a 52-week high of $263.62.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

