Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

LADR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Shares of LADR opened at $11.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 2.33.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,964.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Fox sold 47,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $494,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 406,481 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,050.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,389,335. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

