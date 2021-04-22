Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LAKE. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE opened at $28.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The company has a market cap of $228.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.03.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 18.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Industries by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

