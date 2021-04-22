Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share.

LRCX stock traded down $26.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $614.54. 2,419,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,438. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $589.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.92. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $229.69 and a 1 year high of $669.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

