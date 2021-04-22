Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $680.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $575.00 to $680.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LRCX. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $591.40.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX opened at $641.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $588.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.36. The company has a market capitalization of $91.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $229.69 and a 1 year high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.