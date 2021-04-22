Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Acquires 511 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 30.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $5,643,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 13.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.5% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

NOC stock opened at $345.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.63. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $352.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

