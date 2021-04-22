Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.54.

SPGI stock opened at $382.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $355.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.94. The stock has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.40 and a 1 year high of $383.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

