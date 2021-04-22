Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,089 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,422,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $141.20 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.80 and a 200-day moving average of $142.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,916,487 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

