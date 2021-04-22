Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $626,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,839,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,889,000 after purchasing an additional 208,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,425,000 after purchasing an additional 196,601 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $75,487,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,889,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGN opened at $506.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $509.68.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. FIX upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

