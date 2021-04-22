Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $326.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.69, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.84. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.01 and a 52 week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.