Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,159 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $132.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.73. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $89.45 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.