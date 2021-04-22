Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases 2,123 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 21.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,254 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $69.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day moving average is $54.75. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $74.66.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WDC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.24.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

