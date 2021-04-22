Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Landstar System updated its Q2 guidance to $2.20-2.30 EPS.

Shares of LSTR opened at $175.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $94.12 and a 52-week high of $179.49. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

LSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.13.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

