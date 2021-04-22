Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LVS traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,021,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,524,677. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.21 and a 200 day moving average of $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $42.43 and a 52 week high of $66.76.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.28.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

