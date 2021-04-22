Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of LVS traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.33. The stock had a trading volume of 921,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,448,570. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.56.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.28.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

